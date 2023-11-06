In recent years, a lack of systematic and sustainable cooperation in Da Lat has led to monotonous and overlapping tourism products, with limited competitiveness.

To address these challenges and position Da Lat as the focal point of Lam Dong province, the city is urged by experts to take fundamental, creative, and sustainable steps.

First, more eco-tourism, resort, healthcare and wellness centres should be established.

Second, Da Lat should focus on investing in six main tourism product categories, namely luxury resorts and health tourism, eco-tourism and adventure, agricultural and rural tourism, cultural and spiritual tourism, and urban tourism and creative tourism.

Third, special priority should be given to unique tourism products and the distinctive strengths of Da Lat.

To achieve the goal of developing Da Lat into a high-quality and modern city, effective urban management policies are necessary to balance conservation and development./.

