Da Nang festival, tournament to promote golf tourism
The Danang Golf Tourism Festival 2023, featuring the BRG Open Golf Championship Danang 2023, is scheduled for August 25-September 2 at golf courses in the central city of Da Nang and surrounding areas, the APEC Sculpture Garden and Bach Dang street.
The Danang Golf Tourism Festival 2023 is scheduled for August 25-September 2. (Photo: nld.com.vn)Da Nang (VNA) – The Danang Golf Tourism Festival 2023, featuring the BRG Open Golf Championship Danang 2023, is scheduled for August 25-September 2 at golf courses in the central city of Da Nang and surrounding areas, the APEC Sculpture Garden and Bach Dang street.
The event will be co-organised by the Department of Tourism, the Department of Culture and Sports, the Da Nang Tourism Promotion Center, and the Viet Nam Golf Services Joint Stock Company (VGS CORP).
It aims to promote Da Nang's image, infrastructure and potential for golf tourism development, creating a premise for the city to continue to host regional and world events and tournaments, and develop golf tourism, especially in the field of sports and golf tourism.
Slated for August 29-September 2, the BRG Open Golf Championship Danang 2023, which is part of Asia Tour's Asian Development Tour system, is expected to see the participation of 144 professional golfers, including 120 professional golfers in Asia and 20 professional and amateur golfers nominated by the sponsors.
In addition to the championship, the festival will also features an exchange with international golfers, a city tour for international golfers, an international seminar on golf, a check-in space, exhibitions, and fashion shows, among others.