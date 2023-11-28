Business 100 firms to join “Vietnam Pavilion" on Alibaba.com The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on November 28 held a conference to announce a programme for selecting 100 outstanding businesses to participate in the “Vietnam Pavilion" on Alibaba.com – a leading B2B e-commerce platform for global trade.

Business Lam Dong province proposes new flights to Singapore The Lam Dong provincial People Committee has proposed budget carrier Vietjet Air open direct flights from the locality’s Lien Khuong airport to Singapore to boost investment and tourism links.

Business Quang Ninh remains biggest FDI destination The northern province of Quang Ninh took the lead nationwide in foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction in the January-November period, with nearly 3.11 billion USD.

Business Quang Ninh serves first Chinese cruise ship tourists in 2023 Chinese-flagged cruise ship Zhao Shang Yi Dun docked at the Ha Long International Cruise Port in Quang Ninh province on November 28, bringing 721 visitors to the famous tourist destination in the north of Vietnam.