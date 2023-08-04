Business Vietnamese, Thai localities and businesses boost cooperative ties A conference to boost trade cooperation between Vietnam and Thailand as well as between Quang Tri and Thai localities was held in the central province of Quang Tri from August 3-4.

Business Domestic retailers continue to open new stores Negative impact of macroeconomic conditions have been eroding the confidence of both consumers and businesses, yet the Vietnamese retail market is still thriving with new and expanding distribution chains, according to experts.

Business Mechanism for direct power purchase proposed The Ministry of Industry and Trade has submitted a report to the Prime Minister about options for a direct power purchase agreement mechanism (DPPA) between renewable power generators and large electricity users without going through Vietnam Electricity (EVN).

Business Clear policies, legal regulations needed for renewable energy development: Experts Relevant authorities need to have preferential policies regarding prices and tax rates, and those providing support for investors in accessing loans for renewable energy projects, said insiders.