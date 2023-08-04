Da Nang hosts East-West trade, tourism, investment fair
The International East-West Economic Corridor (EWEC) Trade, Tourism and Investment Fair - Da Nang 2023 (EWEC Da Nang 2023) opened in the central city of Da Nang on August 3, featuring 300 booths by more than 150 businesses, including 27 foreign firms.
Visitors explore Da Nang's potential in industry, trade, tourism and investment at an exhibition held on the framework of the EWEC Da Nang 2023. (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNA) – The International East-West Economic Corridor (EWEC) Trade, Tourism and Investment Fair - Da Nang 2023 (EWEC Da Nang 2023) opened in the central city of Da Nang on August 3, featuring 300 booths by more than 150 businesses, including 27 foreign firms.
The annual event aims to popularise the image, socio-economic potential as well as investment, trade and tourism opportunities of localities across the country to organisations, businesses and investors along the EWEC.
Products on display include electricity and electronic products, technological equipment, household appliances, furniture, interior decoration, handicrafts, gifts, along with consumer products such as food, beverages, textiles, fashion, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, as well as travel services, logistics, education and health care products.
Many investment promotion events will be held within the framework of the event, including a conference on trade connection and export promotion, and another to discuss the expansion of business opportunities with Canada basing on the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).
An exhibition on Da Nang’s potential in industry, trade, investment and tourism is also underway.
Le Kim Cuong, Director of the Da Nang Department of Industry and Trade, said that along with providing a venue for businesses to showcase their products, the event also offers them a chance to seek partners and promote cooperation in many areas.
Tran Chi Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee, said that the event is expected to foster partnership, understanding and mutual trust among countries along the EWEC and in the region.
Cuong said that Da Nang plays an important role in expanding trade ties between Vietnam and countries in the region and the word thanks to its harmonious and modern infrastructure system.
The city is focusing on supporting local firms in recovering and developing, especially those in tourism and service sector.
The event will take place until August 8./.