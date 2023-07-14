Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The Asia-Pacific Regional Annual Meeting of the Federation of International Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA RAP) opened in the central city of Da Nang on July 14.

The event attracted the participation of 300 domestic and international logistic enterprises.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan said the event would contribute to promoting investment and trade cooperation as well as knowledge sharing for logistic services and freight forwarding in Asia-Pacific in particular and in the international market in general.

Vietnam will accompany domestic and international partners and facilitate economic, investment, trade, and service cooperation activities, he said, adding that attention will be paid to those serving logistics development to bring more benefits to the parties.

Le Duy Hiep, Chairman of the Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA), the meeting brought together leading freight forwarders from Asia to discuss challenges, new trends as well as requirements for sustainable development in the region.

A lot of activities will be held within the framework of the event to connect domestic and foreign businesses such as a dialogue between more than 100 enterprises and the signing of cooperative agreements between Vietnamese companies and members of logistic associations in the region and the world.

It provided opportunities for Vietnamese logistics companies to grasp the latest trends of development and enhance their competitiveness.

Yukki Nugrahawan Hanafi, FIATA RAP Chairman, said with a favourable geographical position and the government's interest in the logistics industry, Vietnam plays a very important role in the logistics field of the region and the world. The hosting of the event is expected to contribute to promoting connection between Vietnam and international logistics associations and businesses in the coming time, he added.

According to the World Bank’s report released in 2023, Vietnam placed 43rd out of 160 examined countries and territories in the logistics performance index. It was also among the top five Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries with a growth rate ranging from 14-16%./.