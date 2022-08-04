Secretary of Da Nang city Party’s Committee Nguyen Van Quang (right) meets Secretary and Governor of Savannakhet province Santiphap Phomvihane. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – A delegation from Savannakhet province of Laos led by its Secretary and Governor Santiphap Phomvihane paid a working visit to the central city of Da Nang on August 3.



At the reception for the guest, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang highlighted the significance of the Lao delegation’s visit, especially their attendance at the International East-West Economic Corridor (EWEC) Trade and Tourism Fair – Da Nang 2022, saying that it reflects the solidarity, long-term friendship, as well as the interest in connecting for socio-economic development of the two localities' leaders.



Quang said that the participation of Lao businesses in general and Savannakhet province, in particular, will make the fair a success, thereby further enhancing trade and investment activities between the two localities in the coming time.



For his part, the Lao official said he hopes the two localities would continue to promote cooperation in socio-economy and health, especially coordination to exploit the East-West economic corridor effectively.



Da Nang city has so far signed cooperative agreements with seven localities of Laos, including Savannakhet province. It spent more than 115 billion VND (94.9 million USD) to support five south central provinces of Laos in the 2018-2022 period. Over the next five years, the city will continue to offer scholarships for Lao students, teach the Vietnamese language and assist Laos' localities in the fields of construction, commerce and social security as well as introduce a number of potential projects to Da Nang’s enterprises to invest in the neighbouring country./.