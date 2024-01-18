With just some three weeks until the traditional Lunar New Year, or Tet, flower gardens in Da Nang are actively applying technical measures to prepare to send their flowers to the market for the Tet holiday.

Beyond cultivating traditional flowers, Da Nang has also witnessed the adoption of high-tech flower cultivation models in recent years. Thanks to the application of these scientific techniques, garden owners can supply the market with flowers of high quality.

In addition to unfavourable weather conditions this year, consumption is also facing more difficulties. Many gardeners are only able to sell about half of their flowers.

The Tet flower market has been relatively stable in recent years, bringing significant earnings to flower growers in Da Nang. Everyone is therefore hopeful that this year’s Tet holiday will again be a success./.

VNA