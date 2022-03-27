Business PM asks youths to make Vietnam strong in start-up Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has stressed the need to improve the start-up movement in both quantity and quality so as to soon make Vietnam become a strong country in this field.

Business Vietnam’s FDI attraction policy pays off Despite adverse COVID-19 impacts on the global economy, Vietnam’s selective investment attraction policy with priority to high-quality projects has proved effective, according to experts.

Business Infographic 20 billion USD goal set for wood export in 2025 Vietnam’s exports of wood and wooden products are expected to rake in 20 billion USD in 2025 and 20.4 billion USD in 2030, per a project freshly approved by Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh.

Business Workshop talks long-term development strategy for wood industry Vietnam's wood processing and furniture industry has made big strides over the past decade, heard a workshop in Ho Chi Minh City on March 25.