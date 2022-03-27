Da Nang resumes international air routes
The central city of Da Nang resumed inbound and outbound international commercial flights from March 27 after two years of interruption due to COVID-19.
Passengers on the first flight from Da Nang to Singapore before departing from Da Nang (Photo: VNA)
The first international flight of Singapore Airlines took off from Da Nang to Singapore the same day, carrying 50 passengers.
The first passengers departing from Da Nang were welcomed during a celebration at Da Nang International Airport.
Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the city People’s Committee Tran Phuoc Son said that the restoration of international air routes connecting the city and the world marks not only the comeback of the aviation sector but also a new recovery of the local tourism.
The city aims to resume all pre-pandemic air routes in 2023, while organising various international culture and sports activities in the future to lure more visitors, he said.
To celebrate Da Nang’s reopening of international air routes, Vietnam Airlines joined the Hot Air Balloon Festival organised by the Danang International Terminal Investment and Operation Joint Stock Company (AHT) and the municipal Department of Tourism in the city on March 27.
The national flag carrier’s balloon gave visitors an experience to view the city from the height of 15-40m.
Vietnam Airlines plans to resume the Da Nang-Singapore air route from April 15 with three round-trip flights per week.
From July, it will reopen routes linking Da Nang with Seoul in the Republic of Korea and Tokyo in Japan.
Also from April 15, Vietnam Airlines will operate Singapore-Nha Trang and Singapore-Phu Quoc flights, while increasing the number of flights on the Hanoi-Singapore route to four per week and on the Ho Chi Minh City-Singapore to three per week./.