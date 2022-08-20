Da Nang seeks to promote tourism on Tiktok
More than 120 Tiktok content creators took part in a discussion on how to shoot videos promoting tourist destinations in Da Nang, during an event held by the municipal Tourism Promotion Centre and two media companies on August 20.
My Khe Beach in the central city of Da Nang. (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNA) – More than 120 Tiktok content creators took part in a discussion on how to shoot videos promoting tourist destinations in Da Nang, during an event held by the municipal Tourism Promotion Centre and two media companies on August 20.
Joining them were salespersons and marketers from tourism services companies in the central city.
It forms part of Da Nang’s initiatives to boost tourism promotion on social media, particularly Tiktok, one of the most popular platforms among youngsters at present.
Director of the Da Nang Tourism Promotion Centre Nguyen Thi Hoai An said Tiktok had 1.2 billion monthly active users in the fourth quarter of 2021 and expected to reach 1.8 billion by the end of 2022.
As it is a very promising platform for businesses to promote their products and services, the centre is doubling efforts to popularise the city’s destinations via Tiktok, An said. It requires support from young people to create a Tiktok community able to spread the beauty of Da Nang and its cuisine, destinations and friendliness among the users, she added.
During the event, the organisers provided Tiktokers with expertise on how to effectively develop content and a channel, and to attract viewers. The Tiktokers also exchanged experience in making video clips on Da Nang as well cuisine and natural landscapes across Vietnam./.