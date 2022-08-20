Society Vietnam’s great friend passes away Raymonde Dien, a member of the French Communist Party and a symbol of the fight against the war by the French colonialists in Vietnam, passed away on August 19. She was 93.

Society Vietnam, UK promote ties in various areas The Vietnam – UK Friendship Association of Hanoi held the fourth Congress on August 20 and set out orientations for the 2022-2027 tenure.

Society Body suspected of missing person in Cambodia casino case found on Binh Ghi river A body suspected of a missing person in a case of 40 Vietnamese fleeing a casino in Cambodia to return home was found in Binh Ghi river on August 20, said an official of An Phu district, the southern province of An Giang, the same day.

Society Vietnamese company donates 100,000 USD to Cuba after oil depot fire Vietnam’s Thai Binh Corporation on August 19 donated 100,000 USD to help Cuba address the aftermaths of the massive blaze at an oil storage facility in Cuba’s Matanzas Industrial Park.