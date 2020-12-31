Da Nang: three venues approved for fireworks show on Lunar New Year Eve
Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh has signed a decision giving the greenlight to the organisation of fireworks display at three local venues on the upcoming 2021 Lunar New Year Eve.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
The three places are located on the Nguyen Van Troi Bridge, at the Phuong Trang commercial high-rise complex, and at the Hoa Vang district administrative centre area.
Sponsored by the Vietnamese real estate developer Sun Group, the 15-minute show will take place at midnight on February 11, marking the beginning the first day of the Year of the Ox.
The 2021 Lunar New Year holiday in Vietnam will last from February 10 to 16, according to the Prime Minister’s decision.
That means the holiday, also called Tet – the biggest traditional festival of Vietnamese people, will be from the 29th day in the 12th lunar month of the Year of the Rat to the fifth day of the Year of the Ox./.