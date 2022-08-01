The tournament expects to welcome 144 professional golfers from Vietnam and various countries. The final round will see the competition of 50 players who vie for total rewards of 75,000 USD.



The festival also comprises an international conference on golf tourism development, golf exploring and experiencing, culinary and charity activities.



The event is expected to be a boost to golf tourism development in Vietnam, proving that Vietnam deserves to be voted as "Asia's Most Attractive Golf Destination" and "World's Most Attractive Golf Destination.”



The festival is also aimed at promoting the image of the people, nature and landscapes of Vietnam, contributing to attracting more golf lovers to the country and Da Nang in particular./.

VNA