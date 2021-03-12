Business Vietnam Airlines, MB Bank foster cooperation National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB Bank) inked a comprehensive cooperative agreement on March 12.

Business Vietnamese compostable production line gets trademark in US AnEco has successfully registered its trademark in the US, opening up a great opportunity for An Phat Holdings’ compostable production line to enter this market.

Business Rooftop solar power to have new price mechanism this month The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will issue a new price mechanism for rooftop solar power this month, with prices likely to fall to below 6 US cents per kWh, according to Hoang Tien Dung, Director of the ministry’s Electricity and Renewable Energy Department.

Business Honda Vietnam’s motorbike, auto sales plunge in February Honda Vietnam reported significant declines of 49.7 percent and 57.5 percent in its sales of motorbikes and automobiles in February compared to the previous month.