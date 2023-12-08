Operated by Cebu Pacific Air, the first flight carried 177 passengers and flight frequency will be three times a week, on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, using Airbus A320neo aircraft.

The Philippines is recognised as an emerging and promising market for Da Nang’s tourism sector.

The launch of direct flights to Manilla is a direct outcome of the successful holding of Routes Asia 2022, contributing to the revitalisation and diversification of Da Nang’s international market.

With the addition of direct flights to Manila, Da Nang now boasts a total of 16 regular international flights at a frequency of 45-50 flights each day, connecting destinations within ASEAN, China, the Republic of Korea, and Japan./.

VNA