Enjoying daffodils has long been a popular custom among Hanoians. Daffodils symbolise luck and longevity, and thanks to their yellow, white and orange trumpets, it is widely believed that if they bloom on New Year’s Eve they come with good luck.

Some people spend hours enjoying the flowers on the last night of the year.

For many living in the capital, daffodil pruning is like a hobby. People take special care of their daffodils, allowing them to enjoy the atmosphere of the Tet holiday.

Among other signature decorative items for Tet, daffodils are now becoming increasingly popular among Hanoians. The fragrance mingled in with the scent of aloe wood incense creates a cosy atmosphere./.

