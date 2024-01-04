The 10-tonne macadamia batch has gone through many examinations by authorised agencies, meeting all requirements, including food safety.

The importer is an enterprise in Jeollabuk province, which set up partnership with the Central Highland province of Dak Lak since 2017.

The Republic of Korea is the second market of Dak Lak macadamia after Japan.

Dak Lak boasts favourable soil and climate conditions for macadamia farming.

To date, the province has more than 4,500 hectares of macadamia with an output of over 1,500 tonnes per year.

This year, the locality expects an export revenue of over 1.6 billion USD./.

VNA