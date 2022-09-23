Business Deputy PM talks with US business community Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on September 22 met representatives from the US Chamber of Commerce, the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU), the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) and US firms operating in many different areas in New York.

Business Binh Duong to host Horasis India Meeting this month The Horasis India Meeting will run in the southern province of Binh Duong on September 25-27, expected to see the presence of some 500 delegates, including officials, diplomats, and experts from Vietnam, India, and other nations worldwide.

Business PM chairs forum on digital transformation role in collective economy, cooperatives Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 23 chaired a forum on collective economy and cooperatives, which focuses on the role of digital transformation in the development of the sector.