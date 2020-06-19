Business Vietnam’s renewable energy sector faces obstacles Vietnam’s energy sector is on the right track developing and using clean and renewable energy, but there are still obstacles ahead to ensure a greener power supply, experts said.

Business 329 listed companies fully comply with rules on information disclosure Some 329 listed companies on the Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh stock exchanges have met all information disclosure requirements, 70 companies more than last year, according to a survey on information disclosure on the stock market conducted by the IR Awards 2020 programme.

Business Development strategy for building material sector to be devised A development strategy is being drawn up for the building material industry for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050, as the management and development of the sector are still facing a number of shortcomings.