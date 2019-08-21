At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Wholesaler MM Mega Market Vietnam (MMVN) and CMM Marketing Management Pte. Ltd. Singapore on August 21 inked a cooperation agreement on exporting Vietnamese farm produce to Singapore.



Under the deal, the first batch of about 20 tonnes of Da Lat’s bell pepper, sweet potato and seedless lime, among other, will be shipped to Singapore in September.



MMVN’s CEO Phidsanu Pongwatana said in addition to bolstering the sale of Vietnamese products in 19 stores of MMVN nationwide, the company prioritises exporting Vietnamese farm produce to markets where the group is currently doing business.



MMVN, a subsidiary of Thailand-based TCC Group, plans to export about 100 tonnes of Vietnamese farm produce to Singapore by the end of this year. To enter the Singaporean market, commodities must satisfy strict criteria for food safety, quality and packaging.



In the coming time, the wholesaler also eyes increasing export volume of Vietnamese farm produce to Thailand, as it already exports goods to more than 1,000 supermarkets in the country.



Singapore is the second export market of Vietnam’s farm produce distributed by MMVN after receiving permission in late 2017. The firm sent the first shipment to Thailand in 2018 and increased export volume to 200 tonnes per month this year.



MMVN recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade which allows more Vietnamese goods to enter the firm’s retail chains at home and abroad.-VNA