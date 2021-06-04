Business Vietnamese lychees increase presence in Singapore The early-ripening “u hong” lychees from Thanh Ha district, the northern province of Hai Duong – a lychee farming hub of Vietnam, hit the shelves of Singaporean supermarkets on June 3.

Business Vinh Long province tops 2020 open budget index rankings The 2020 Provincial Open Budget Index (POBI) has the average score of 69.09 out of 100 points, up 3.54 points from the previous year, with the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long topping the rankings.

Business Stock market size hits over 79 percent of GDP Capitalisation on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) in May rose 7.07 percent month-on-month to more than 4.97 quadrillion VND (over 216 billion USD), equivalent to about 79.09 percent of the country’s GDP at the end of 2020.