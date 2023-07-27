At BIDV, Vietcombank, VietinBank, and Agribank, the rates for one- and two-month terms have dropped from 3.4% per annum to 3.3% per annum.

The highest interest rate at these four banks remains at 6.3% per annum for deposits with a term of 12 months.

Following this adjustment, the short-term interest rates for one to three-month terms at Big 4 have returned to the same level as a year ago, while the rates for long-term deposits are about 1% higher.

Currently, no bank is offering an interest rate of 8% per annum, with the common rate for 12-month term at commercial banks ranging from 7% to 7.5%.

According to the State Bank of Vietnam's data, by the end of May 2023, people's deposits reached more than 268 billion USD, up 8.2% compared to the end of last year./.

