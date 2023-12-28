Business Vietnam stays committed to developing clean and renewable energy Vietnam remains committed and focused on enhancing the development of hydrogen energy production and hydrogen-source fuels in regions with potential and advantages in renewable energy, close to major consumer markets.

Business Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of 125 billion USD with European, American markets Vietnam’s total trade with European and American markets is estimated to decrease by 9.5% year-on-year to around 208 billion USD in 2023, but the country still enjoys a trade surplus of 125 billion USD.

Business Exporters call for more Gov’t assistance to address difficulties Suffering from declined overseas shipments, export businesses in some industries now need more assistance from the Government to navigate difficulties and challenges, insiders have said.