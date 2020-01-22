– Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh highlighted the theme and priorities of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Vietnam as ASEAN Chair in 2020 while speaking at a plenary session of the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on January 21.At the “Strategic Outlook: ASEAN” session, Deputy PM Binh emphasised that ASEAN is a united and dynamic community of 10 independent Southeast Asian states. Among them, Vietnam has an economic growth rate of over 6 percent over the last 20 years and is one of the fastest growing economies in the Asia-Pacific region and the world with an average annual growth pace of 7 percent in the last couple of years.ASEAN is a strategic priority in Vietnam’s foreign policy, he affirmed, adding that the country chose the theme “Cohesive and Responsive” for the year it holds the bloc’s chairmanship to respond to the common concern of the ASEAN members, who want to build a strong community amid a fast changing world.Binh stressed the bloc’s priorities, including contributing to the maintenance of peace, security and stability in the region; promoting regional connectivity, improving the adaptability to and making use of chances in the Fourth Industrial Revolution; enhancing community awareness and ASEAN identity; and continuing to expand and intensify the bloc’s relations with partners around the globe.At the session, the Deputy PM also affirmed that as ASEAN Chair in 2020 and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2020-2021, Vietnam will strengthen cooperation between ASEAN and the UN to actively contribute to regional and international peace and security, promote the realisation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and boost ASEAN’s role and voice at other important multilateral forums, thereby helping to uphold multilateralism and international cooperation in regional and global issues.Deputy PM Binh is leading a high-ranking delegation from Vietnam to attend the 50th WEF meeting in Davos.Vietnam’s participation in the event aims to popularise the country’s achievements in socio-economic development and integration into the world while introducing its major development orientations, policies and measures to other nations, partners and large businesses so as to encourage them to bolster cooperation with Vietnam.The meeting sees the presence of nearly 3,000 delegates from 117 countries, including 53 heads of states and governments, along with presidents and managing directors of 1,000 partner and member companies./.