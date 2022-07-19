Business Vietjet Air opens new air routes to India Budget carrier Vietjet Air will open new routes to a number of Indian cities, starting from this September, raising the total number of air routes connecting the two countries to 17.

Business Hoa Phat exports construction steel to Mexico for first time Steel producer Hoa Phat Group has signed a contract to export 8,000 tonnes of rebar to Mexico, its first order from the North American country.

Business Room remains for Vietnamese rice exports to UK The UK market still has considerable room for Vietnamese rice suppliers to boost exports thanks to the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) tariff quota and the Vietnamese community of more than 100,000 people in the UK, a senior trade official has said.

Business Regulations on UKVFTA bidding documents issued The Ministry of Planning and Investment has just issued two circulars specifying instructions for handling bidding packages under the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA).