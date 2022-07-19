Deputy PM Le Minh Khai receives Grab leader
Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 19 for Anthony Tan, Group CEO and Co-Founder of Grab - a mobile technology company based in Singapore, during which the Vietnamese Government leader urged the company to pay more attention to interest sharing.
Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 19 for Anthony Tan, Group CEO and Co-Founder of Grab. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 19 for Anthony Tan, Group CEO and Co-Founder of Grab - a mobile technology company based in Singapore, during which the Vietnamese Government leader urged the company to pay more attention to interest sharing.
Grab should upgrade its technology, adopt more suitable and effective management methods, and harmonise the interests of the company, its employees, people, and the Singaporean and Vietnamese States, he emphasised.
To improve its reputation, raise confidence among the public and partners, and run long-term business in Vietnam, the company needs to share information in a timely and transparent way, the official continued.
The Deputy PM congratulated the company for its business success, noting that Vietnam highly values Grab’s cooperation with and support for the Vietnamese Government during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, helping to ensure goods circulation and people’s access to necessities.
He lauded effective cooperation between the firm and units of the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (Vietinbank), the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, among others, and suggested the company continue with such partnerships.
Khai highlighted the strong and dynamic development of the Vietnam-Singapore strategic partnership, especially in economy, trade and investment, noting that despite the pandemic, two-way trade still expanded, reaching 8.3 billion USD last year, up over 23%.
Singapore has become Vietnam’s biggest investor in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) with 2,934 valid projects worth 69.86 billion USD, ranking second among 139 countries and territories investing in Vietnam. Notably, during the first half of this year, it topped the 84 countries and territories that invested in Vietnam, with total registered capital of 4.13 billion USD.
Vietnam always wishes to promote its friendship and strategic partnership with Singapore, especially when the two countries will mark the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties and the 10th year of their strategic partnership in 2023, he affirmed.
Vietnam welcomes and encourages Grab’s cooperation plan to support digital transformation, digital economic development and comprehensive finance in the country, the Deputy PM said.
The Vietnamese Government stands ready to remove obstacles to the company in line with legal regulations, he affirmed.
For his part, Anthony Tan said Grab wishes to do long-term business in Vietnam, and that it is working with Vietnamese partners in outlining strategies in the local market.
Since 2014, Grab and its partners have contributed 2.7 trillion VND (115.3 million USD) worth of tax in Vietnam, he told the Deputy PM./.