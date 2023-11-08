Politics NA concludes question-and-answer session The question & answer session of the 15th National Assembly’s 6th sitting wrapped up in Hanoi on November 8 after two and a half days.

Politics Legislatures of Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam prepare for high-level meetings Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha on November 8 chaired an online meeting with the Foreign Affairs Committees of the Lao and Cambodian legislatures to discuss preparations for the first high-level conference of the NAs of Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam slated for December.

Politics Vietnam's frigate to attend Peace and Friendship joint exercise in China Vietnam's frigate 016-Quang Trung with a delegation of the Vietnam People’s Navy (VPN) on November 8 left Cam Ranh military port in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa to attend the Peace and Friendship 2023 joint exercise in China’s Guangdong province and pay a friendship visit to Hong Kong.

Politics HCM City eyes further cooperation with Cambodian localities Ho Chi Minh City treasures and does its best to promote relations with Cambodian localities, including the capital city of Phnom Penh, contributing to the development of Vietnam-Cambodia ties, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan on November 8.