Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha receive US Prof. David Rogers
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha (R) and visiting Professor David Rogers of the US-based Columbia Business School. (Photo: VNA)
At the reception, Ha told his guest that developing countries are facing challenges in transformation, such as inadequate governance capacity, incomplete laws and policies, and the lack of trained human resources and modern technologies, which require solutions at both national and global levels.
Vietnam is one of four developing countries participating in the Just Energy Transition Partnership with G7 countries and the International Partner Group, he said, adding that the problem posed in negotiating and implementing climate change agreements is to reform multilateral financial institutions, and resolve relations between developed and developing countries, and between governments and the private sector.
Regarding digital transformation, the Deputy PM held that governments will pioneer and be the biggest customers of digital businesses.
Digital transformation is only successful when people use and benefit from the digital society and digital economy. However, more attention should be paid to establishing standards, cultural values, ethics, behaviour, and cybersecurity, he said.
For his part, Rogers said digital transformation benefits governments, businesses, people and the entire society, stressing this is also a sustainable development trend.
However, countries need to take solutions to respond appropriately to the challenges to balance the development of trade and exchange in the digital environment with the control of negative and toxic impacts, information, and influences./.