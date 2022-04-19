Regulations on the reception of international visitors to Vietnam under the document are now much easier than previous proposals submitted by relevant agencies.



Foreign visitors to Vietnam (except for children under 2) need to test negative for SARS-CoV-2 prior to their departure by air within 72 hours if using the RT/PCR/RT-LAMP test method, or within 24 hours if using the rapid antigen test method as verified by competent authorities of the countries conducting the tests.



Within 10 days since their entry, international visitors have to self-monitor their health. In case of showing suspected, they have to immediately report to their nearest healthcare establishment to receive timely guidance and management while practicing disease prevention measures.



International visitors must have health insurance or travel insurance with coverage of at least 10,000 USD for COVID-19 treatment./.

