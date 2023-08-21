Golf is a popular sport, especially among international tourists visiting Vietnam.

The Republic of Korea leads in terms of the number of foreign golfers coming to the country.

According to figures from the Vietnam Golf Tourism Association, approximately 1.75 million Korean visitors played golf in Vietnam during the first seven months of this year. It is expected that Vietnam will welcome around 3 million golf tourists from the country for the year as a whole.

Golf tourism is considered a strong product that attracts high-spending visitors to Vietnam. The country’s beautiful natural landscapes provide ideal settings for the development of this type of tourism. However, the industry still faces limitations.

A characteristic of golf tourists is their tendency to return multiple times.

Experts believe that Vietnam has the potential and opportunity to become a golfing paradise in Asia.

In 2019 and 2021, it was honoured as the Best Golf Destination in the world./.

