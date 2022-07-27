Developing private sector a correct policy: top legislator
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue affirmed that developing the private sector is a correct policy during his visit to Truong Hai Group (THACO) as part of a working trip to the central province of Quang Nam on July 27.
Describing THACO as a success story of Vietnamese enterprises, Hue said the success testifies to the correctness of the Party and State’s policy to develop the private sector.
The group’s total revenue topped 60 trillion VND (2.6 billion USD) in 2021, including 239 million USD from exports. THACO paid over 20.5 trillion VND to the State coffer last year, and over 17.9 trillion VND in the first half of this year.
The NA leader presents gifts to THACO’s trade union organization and THACO employees who are family members of war invalids, war martyrs and Heroic Mothers (Photo: VNA)
The NA Chairman suggested THACO intensify research and development (R&D) and participate deeper in regional and world value chains.
Responding to the group’s proposals, Chairman Hue asked NA agencies to review policies and regulations on taxation and consider the issuance of a thematic resolution on industrialization.
On the occasion, the NA leader presented gifts to THACO’s trade union organization and THACO employees who are family members of war invalids, war martyrs and Heroic Mothers./.