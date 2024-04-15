Politics British historian: Dien Bien Phu victory, a product of unique political and military praxis The enormous sacrifices that enabled the decisive victory at Dien Bien Phu in 1954 were the products of a unique political and military praxis, stemming directly from the personal qualities and intellectual brilliance of Ho and Giap, and collectively applied and developed through the party’s cadres, according to British historian John Callow.

Politics Vietnamese youth delegation to attend ECOSOC Youth Forum 2024 A Vietnamese youth delegation will attend the United Nations (UN) Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth Forum which will take place from April 16-18 at the UN headquarters in New York.

Politics Deputy PM’s visit shows Vietnam’s great attention to Cuba: researcher Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang’s official visit to Cuba from April 14 to 19 demonstrates the great attention Vietnam pays to the special relations and time-honoured friendship with the Caribbean nation, said Dr. Ruvislei Gonzalez Saez, senior researcher at the Cuban Centre for International Policy Research of Cuba.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest April 15 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.