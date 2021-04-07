Install the app on your smartphone.

Use the facial recognition feature.

Upload ID card photos and complete other information and you have finished the eKYC process.

With just these simple steps, customers can open an account without having to visit a bank.

eKYC technology has reduced the workload of bank staff, and transactions require the same process to ensure security.

There are still threats that customers may face in using this technology, however.

There is no national database for this type of information, so each bank has to build their own biometric identification system from their existing customer database. Thanks to the application of new technology, customers are receiving a great deal of benefits./.

VNA