Digital technology takes Nguyen Dynasty heritage into new era
Director of the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre Hoang Viet Trung speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – A workshop on digital transformation and new technologies in supporting ancient relic preservation work and cultural festivals was held in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on October 12 by the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre.
Hue, the imperial capital of Vietnam for hundreds of years, is home to five heritage items recognised by UNESCO, including the ancient citadel relic complex (a World Cultural Heritage site), Hue royal court music (an intangible cultural heritage item), Nguyen Dynasty’s wood blocks (a documentary heritage item), Nguyen Dynasty’s royal administrative documents (part of the Asia-Pacific Register of UNESCO’s Memory of the World Programme), and literature on Hue royal architecture (another documentary heritage).
Along with these five heritage items, the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre is also managing 38 relic sites.
At the event, both domestic and foreign experts shared new technologies to digitise tangible and intangible heritage to create digital database, as well as ways to promote and introduce cultural products to users in digital space.
Director of the centre Hoang Viet Trung said that the application of digital technology in managing, spreading and increasing heritage values is an inevitable trend of the day.
The centre is implementing 3D digitisation for about 11,000 antiques of all kinds to create a database to serve the process of exploiting this rich resource in digital space, he added./.