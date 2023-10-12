Sci-Tech Vietnam to work to raise position in global innovation rankings The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) will work with relevant agencies to conduct innovation evaluation and help localities identify right directions to follow to help raise Vietnam’s position in the Global Innovation Index (GII) rankings, an official has said.

Sci-Tech Customs sector urged to pioneer in digital transformation The customs sector should be one of the pioneering industries in promoting the application of science and technology, and digital transformation, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang said at the opening ceremony of the Technology Conference and Exhibition of the World Customs Organisation (WCO) in Hanoi on October 10.

Sci-Tech Vietnam to gradually shape semiconductor ecosystem: official Director of the Department of Science and Technology for Economic Technical Branches Nguyen Phu Hung has talked more about Vietnam’s recent strategic cooperation with Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the US in semiconductor chip development during an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency at the regular press conference of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST).

Sci-Tech Vietnam aims to achieve dual target in digital transformation: PM The Government of Vietnam is determined to achieve the dual goal of developing a digital government, digital economy, digital society, and forming digital technology enterprises with global competitiveness, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at an event held in Hanoi on October 10 to mark the National Digital Transformation Day 2023 with the theme "Exploiting digital data to create values".