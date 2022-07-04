Tan Yen district had a total of more than 1,300 hectares growing lychees this year, with the harvest estimated at 16,500 tonnes.



The total lychee-growing area that meets VietGAP and GlobalGAP standards is about 350 hectares.



As well as the positive effects from the early consumption of lychees, Luc Ngan district, which has the largest late lychee production area in the province, has prepared the necessary steps to promote the consumption of lychees via e-commerce.



The image of Luc Ngan lychees is also being promoted and they are being sold on social networks such as Facebook, Zalo, and YouTube. Though new sales channels, these have had a major impact.



The area of lychees grown according to VietGAP and GlobalGAP standards accounts for more than 80 percent of the total lychee area, with 27 area codes issued for exports to Japan.



According to the Bac Giang Department of Industry and Trade, in 2021, about 8,000 tonnes of Bac Giang lychee were sold via e-commerce platforms. Significant volumes were sold at stable prices, bringing practical benefits to farmers./.

VNA