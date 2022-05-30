Diplomats and families wear traditional Vietnamese ao dai at exhibition
An exhibition and arts performance are being held within the framework of the “Quang Ninh Ao Dai Festival 2022 - Heritage, Tam Than An Tinh” at the Truc Lam Cultural Center at the foot of Yen Tu Mountain in Quang Ninh province.
The collection of late designer Chula, worn by his family and the Deputy Ambassador of Spain to Vietnam. (Photo: Vietnam+)
The collection of designer Ngoc Han, worn by the wife of the Ambassador of Mexico to Vietnam. (Photo: Vietnam+)
The collection of designer Thanh Thuy, worn by the family of the Ambassador of Switzerland in Vietnam. (Photo: Vietnam+)
The collection of designer Hue Thi, worn by the Ambassador of Argentina in Vietnam and his wife. (Photo: Vietnam+)
The ao dai is to be submitted to UNESCO for recognition as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity. (Photo: Vietnam+)