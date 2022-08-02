Disbursed public investment up 22.5% in July
About 46.2 trillion VND (nearly 1.98 billion USD) of investment capital sourced from the state budget was disbursed in July, up 22.5% from a year earlier, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
The amount brought the seven-month figure to an estimated 237.6 trillion VND, equivalent to 43.3% of this year’s target and rising 11.9% year on year.
The GSO said ministries, sectors and localities have been working hard to accelerate public investment disbursement amid strong production and business recovery.
Among ministries and sectors, the Ministry of Transport continued to take the lead during the first seven months, with over 21.6 trillion VND of public capital disbursed, up 23.4% year on year.
Meanwhile, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Quang Ninh province outperformed other localities in this regard. Hanoi recorded nearly 24 trillion VND disbursed, a slight increase from the same period last year.
Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai recently held a meeting with ministries, sectors, central agencies, and localities to seek ways for ramping up the disbursement of public funds.
He asked them to be more responsible for capital management and use, noting that as the allocation and disbursement of public investment have great impact on the realisation of socio-economic development targets, the work must be done in a swift, efficient, and law-abiding manner./.