Aircraft of some Vietnamese airlines (Photo: VNA)

- The fleets of some Vietnamese airlines are likely to shrink in 2024 and 2025, thus subsequently affecting their transportation capacity on domestic and international routes, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).Giving several reasons for the fleet contraction, the CAAV said that in September 2023, engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney announced the recall of PW1100 engines, which may affect 600 - 700 engines of this type used for aircraft around the world, to conduct in-depth examinations and repairs.In Vietnam, this type of engines is being used on some A321NEOs of Vietnam Airlines and VietJet Air. The recall will force those aircraft to cease operating in 2024 and 2025, starting January this year.Besides, the CAAV noted, Bamboo Airways has also halted using three Embraer E190s along with the routes using these planes, namely Hanoi - Hue/Dong Hoi/Con Dao and Ho Chi Minh City - Dong Hoi/Con Dao, to carry out restructuring, reduce expenses, and improve performance efficiency. Its flights on the Hanoi - Con Dao route will stop on April 1.Facing that fact, the CAAV has asked the carriers to make aircraft supplementation plans, including renting aircraft and crew for peak periods and optimising the operations of available vehicles.It also demanded them to update the lists of rescheduled flights on their websites or other means of media so that passengers can proactively arrange their trips, seriously fulfill carriers’ obligations towards passengers, and prevent illegal hikes of ticket prices.The authority also recommended those using air transport services to select suitable means of transport, book tickets early, and buy tickets via official offices of airlines to have their rights guaranteed.During the Lunar New Year holiday, Vietnamese airlines rented 15 aircraft with crew. Up to 7.2 million seats were supplied during this peak period, up 16% from the 2023 holiday and 26% from the current normal period, statistics showed./.