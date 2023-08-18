Business Project aims to promote efficient use of energy in supporting industries The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) on August 18 launched a project to promote the economical and efficient use of energy in supporting and food processing industries in Vietnam.

Business Airlines to offer over 1 million seats during National Day holidays More than 5,300 flights are scheduled to operate during the peak travel period from August 31 to September 5, providing a total of 1.06 million seats in order to meet passengers' demand during the National Day (September 2) holidays.

Business Vietnam attends CLMV Economic Ministers’ Meeting in Indonesia A Vietnamese delegation led by Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien attended the 15th Cambodia - Laos - Myanmar - Vietnam Economic Ministers' Meeting (CLMV EMM 15) in Semarang city, Indonesia on August 18.

Business Vietnamese longans find fans in Thai market Starting from August 18, Thai consumers can enjoy tasty Vietnamese logans, nestled within the bustling Central World trade centre in Bangkok.