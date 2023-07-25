Dong Thap province has many rivers and canals, vast rice fields and fruit orchards, and these are favourable conditions for developing agricultural tourism.

The province has many well-known agricultural products, friendly farmers, historic and cultural values and special southern foods, and these are advantages for developing community-based and agricultural tourism.

It has 72 tourism destinations which are attached to agriculture and craft villages.

In 2016-2022, the province’s agricultural tourism received more than 4.3 million tourists and earned total revenue of 22 million USD.

During the period, the city of Sa Dec received 3.6 million tourists, including 150,000 foreigners.

The city’s Sa Dec flower village is one of most famous agricultural tourism destinations in the province and has 1,968 households growing a total of 313ha of flowers and ornamental plants.

The village’s products are sold in the delta, HCM City and central region, and are exported to Cambodia./.

