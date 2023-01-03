Dong Thap enters a new phase of agriculture export s after successfully introducing the first batch of mangoes to the European market. (Photo: VNA)

Dong Thap (VNA) - Export turnover of the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap went up 34% to over 1.5 billion USD in 2022, the highest-ever recorded level, according to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade.

Key export items such as aquatic products, rice, shrimp crackers, and leather shoes all achieved high growth over the same period. Notably, aquatic products and rice accounts for about 80% of the total export value.

Statistics show that, by late 2022, the total production value of the local fisheries industry eclipsed 12.8 trillion VND. Of the figure, the tra fish industry contributed 8.2 trillion VND, making up 64% of the total. A quatic exports turnover hit 985 million USD.

Dong Thap also entered a new phase of agriculture exports after successfully introducing the first batch of mangoes to the European market. This move opens up more potential to finicky markets such as Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Australia.

The province's import - export activities are expected to grow in 2023, as more free trade agreements (FTAs) come online. The FTAs promise a boost in exports of footwear, textiles, processed aquatic products, and rice.

Dong Thap is set to earn 1.7 billion USD in export turnover in 2023, up 44% compared to 2022.

Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Huu Dung said the sector has taken a series of measures to promote economic recovery and development, and create favourable conditions for enterprises to expand their production and business to export markets.

The department will focus on supporting businesses in building trademarks, introducing goods on modern distribution channels, promoting production and consumption chains, and accelerating application of e-commerce in production and business activities, he noted./.