From 2014 to 2019, about 700,000 tourists, including more than 30,000 foreign visitors, visited Duong Lam. Tourism development in Duong Lam has also created jobs and income for local people, contributing to socio-economic development in the locality.

Duong Lam is an ancient village that has a history dating back about 1,200 years, with many houses as old as 400 years.

The antique homes were constructed from laterite bricks. Each house features a row of rooms and a tiled roof in the shape of a dragon or kylin.

The entrances are made of ironwood and employ typical northern Vietnamese aesthetics. A giant banyan tree, fresh water well and communal house are also common characteristics within the village./.

VNA