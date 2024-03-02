Business Brand positioning helps Buon Ma Thuot become global coffee hub High-quality coffee products and specialty coffee are expected to help position the brand of Buon Ma Thuot coffee, contributing to turning the city of the same name in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak into a global hub for specialty coffees.

Business Vietnam - most investor friendly country in ASEAN: US paper Vietnam is the most investment worthy place in ASEAN, based on valid and practical grounds where improved economic diversification, international integration, reformed investment legislation and good economic policy must be counted, according to an article recently published on the US’s mondaq.com.

Videos Vietnam's trade surplus reaches 4.72 billion USD in Jan-Feb Vietnam has recorded a trade surplus of 4.72 billion USD in the first two months of 2024, higher than the figure of 3.5 billion USD reported in the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Da Nang steps up cooperation with Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani province Da Nang commits to creating favourable conditions for Thai enterprises to study and carry out business activities in the central city, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh said on March 1.