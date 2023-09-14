Videos Farm produce expected to boost Ba Ria-Vung Tau’s economic growth Ba Ria-Vung Tau’s economic growth engine has long been identified as tourism and industry rather than agriculture, but the latter has increasingly affirmed its role in the provincial economy.

Business Vietnam, China’s Hong Kong boost economic cooperation Vietnam always rolls out red carpet for foreign investors, including those from Hong Kong (China) to invest in the country in the spirit of “harmonising interests and sharing risks”, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said while attending the 8th Belt and Road Summit held in Hong Kong on September 13.

Business Forum highlights Vietnam-Latin America trade cooperation opportunities The trade and investment ties between Vietnam and Latin America have been continuously growing and expanding despite difficulties at times in the region's markets and the vast distance between the two regions, heard a forum in Ho Chi Minh City on September 14.