The EC representative also said the EC wants to assist Vietnam in becoming a model of sustainable fisheries development and anti-illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing in the world.

Hoan said Vietnam has clearly identified sustainable fisheries development as the key to addressing the EC's yellow card warning.

He suggested that the EU quickly remove the warning for Vietnam.

The Vietnamese minister also had working sessions with officials of the EC Directorate-General for the Environment and Directorate-General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries.

During the meetings, he underscored the Vietnamese Government's commitment to transforming agriculture in an eco-friendly and sustainable direction and developing a transparent and sustainable farming industry as the nation steers towards becoming a major global supplier of food products./.

