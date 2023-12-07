Business Southeastern region opens door wide for foreign investors Localities in the southeastern region remain a magnet to foreign investors thanks to their huge potential and incentives.

Business New approach needed to better tap Chinese market: experts Experts at a conference in Ho Chi Minh City on December 6 stressed the need for both producers and exporters to change the mindset and approach to boost exports to China, a potential market for Vietnamese farm produce.

Videos Ginseng cultivation area expanded under Gov’t decision According to a recently-issued decision from the Prime Minister on the Vietnamese Ginseng Development Programme to 2023 with a vision to 2045, an additional 21,000 hectares will be designated for ginseng cultivation.

Videos First batch of “Dien” pomelos exported to US The first batch of “Dien” pomelos, totalling 16 tonnes as part of an order of 48 tonnes, has been exported from Luong Son district in the northern province of Hoa Binh to the US.