Economic targets set in National Master Plan
Under the National Master Plan for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050, Vietnam strives to reach a GDP growth rate of approximately 7 percent per year during the 2021-30 period. By 2030, GDP per capita at current prices is expected to be around 7,500 USD.
VNA
InfographicVietnam to establish 33 domestic and int'l airports by 2050
Under the Decision approving the master plan for the development of the national airport network, Vietnam will establish 30 domestic and international airports in the 2021-2030 period and the figure will be 33 by 2050.
InfographicVietnam attracts over 13.4 billion USD in FDI in H1
Total registered foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam surpassed 13.43 billion USD in the first half of this year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
Infographic(interactive) Vietnam posts first-half GDP growth of 3.72%
Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 3.72% in the first half of this year, General Statistics Office figures show.
InfographicFive items with export value of over 10 billion USD
In the first six months of this year, five commodities posting export value of more than 10 billion USD, making up 57.8% of Vietnam’s export turnover.
InfographicConsumer price index rises 3.29% in H1
Consumer price index (CPI) in the first six months of this year rose by 3.29% year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
InfographicGerman Journal applauds Vietnam’s economic achievements
No other country of a similar size in the world has achieved such major achievements in the Index of Economic Freedom as Vietnam has since 1995, German economic and financial news website wallstreet-online.de wrote in a recent article.