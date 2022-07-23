This school for gifted students was built with support from the Vietnamese Government and handed over to Laos in 2007. It has educated nearly 9,000 outstanding students, providing Laos with a pool of high-quality human resources.

The Vietnamese Government not only helped in building the school but also continues to provide support to help it operate smoothly.

Knowledge obtained from studying in Vietnam has greatly helped lecturer Vilaythong in his teaching in particular and his efforts to serve his homeland in general.

According to the Lao Ministry of Education and Sports, during 2011-2020, Vietnam helped to provide training to more than 30,000 Laotians in many fields.

Beyond ensuring Laos has valuable human resources, such efforts also maintain and promote the special ties between the two countries./.

VNA