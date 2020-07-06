According to experts, many gamers exhibit signs that could be characterized as addiction as gamers spend a lot of time, efforts and money to achieve high-rankings in onlinegames.

Spending too much time in the virtual world can cause negative impacts on physical and mental health as well as relationships in real life.

15 years old and Quan can play game around the clock. As a result he has dropped a lot of classes, besides his physical and mental health have been decreased.

Many families have sent their kids to gaming addiction rehab where kids will spend several weeks without internet and computer games, instead of that, they will participate to activities to increase their physical and mental health.

From real-life incidents, online games have become a problem in society. Although going to rehabs, the rate of online game relapse is still at risk.

According to experts, the most important thing is role of the family. Spending time with their kids, directing them to other useful recreational activities, or interesting discoveries are the best ways to help children addict to online games./.

VNA