Global recognition has also come for Vietnamese cuisine, most notably the Best Culinary Destination in Asia by Travel + Leisure magazine in 2019 and 2020 and the arrival of Michelin Guides in 2023.

That provides substantial momentum for the country to develop cuisine tourism. Indeed, Vietnam has developed food maps made from actual dishes, including typical dishes from all 63 cities and provinces. The first was introduced in April 2022 and the second in late October, within the Vietnamese Cuisine Festival in Ho Chi Minh City.

Besides the physical food map at the Vietnamese Cuisine Festival, the Vietnam Cuisine Culture Association has also been working to develop a national online cuisine map with nearly 10,000 dishes.

The map aims at introducing the essence of Vietnamese cuisine to the world.

Vietnam has identified cuisine as a key element of its tourism development strategy to 2030. Introducing a culinary map to foodies in both Vietnam and abroad is expected to facilitate its culinary tourism./.

