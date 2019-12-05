A trip to the exhibition ‘Preserving and Promoting World Cultural Heritage of My Son’ has got students at Duy Phu 2 elementary school in Duy Son commune, Xuyen district, Quang Nam province excited.

They get a real thrill from seeing the ancient towers and being provided with relevant historical knowledge. They have learnt that the My Son sanctuary was built between the 4th to 13thcenturies and represents the once-prosperous Champa civilisation.

The initiative in Duy Phu 2 elementary school in particular and Duy Xuyen district in general has achieved positive results. With knowledge and a sense of responsibility about protecting local heritage, these pupils have become ambassadors spreading their love for heritage to others./.

