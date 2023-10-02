Participants at the plenum held a minute of silence for Party Central Committee member and Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh and victims, who died in natural disasters and fires.

During the plenum, the committee will discuss the national socio-economic and state budget situation in 2023 and plans for 2024; the State budget and financial plan for three years 2024 - 2026 and a roadmap for implementing the new salary regime.

The committee will sum up the ten-year implementation of the resolution on a number of social policy issues for the 2012-2020 period; the 20-year implementation of the resolution on promoting the strength of the great national unity bloc; the 10-year implementation of the resolution on national protection strategy in the new situation; and personnel planning for the Party Central Committee in the 14th tenure, and other important issues.

At this plenum, participants will also consider and decide on big, complex, and sensitive issues, that are important to the completion of the political tasks of the 13th Central Committee from now until the end of its term.

The plenum is scheduled to last until October 8./.

VNA