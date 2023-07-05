Business OVs help popularise Vietnamese products The more than 5 million Vietnamese people living and working in 130 countries have helped bring Vietnamese goods, especially farm produce, to the world.

Business Air passenger surges by 30% in first six months According to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), the number of passengers in the first half of the year saw a significant increase of 29.2% year on year to surpass 56 million, accounting for 48.2% of the targeted plan for 2023.

Business Reference exchange rate up 9 VND on July 5 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,813 VND/USD on July 5, up 9 VND from the previous day.