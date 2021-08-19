Employees under more stress than in 2020 COVID outbreak: survey
More than 53 percent of all employees said they have been under more stress during the recent outbreak compared to last year, according to a national survey conducted by the payroll, recruitment and outsourcing agency Adecco Vietnam.
A chart shows how different generations feel about stress (Photo courtesy of Adecco Vietnam)
Forty-three percent of Gen Z, or people under 25 years old, said they were stressed "most of the time" and "almost always", which was a higher rate than Gen Y (aged 25-40), Gen X (aged 41-55), and Baby Boomers (over 55).
Thirty percent of respondents said they experienced stress "occasionally".
The company's report titled "Hybrid work, reskilling & mental health: perspectives from each generation" is based on a survey conducted in July of 650 responses from all generations, with Gen Y and Gen X making up the majority.
Most survey respondents work in businesses with fewer than 1,000 employees in various industries.
The five main stressors are safety from COVID-19, long-term financial viability, job security and career prospects, mental and physical health, and excessive information consumption.
Andree Mangels, general director at Adecco Vietnam, noted that movement restrictions, disruption to daily routines, fear of infection, and financial and job insecurity can worsen mental health and wellbeing, gradually resulting in low work spirit and productivity.
“Besides following directives from the government, leaders should listen to the needs and concerns of their employees to provide timely support. This can be done through periodic surveys, one-on-one sessions, monthly town hall meetings, or anonymous feedback channels. The way leaders navigate the workforce during the pandemic can leave a mark in company culture and determine if employees stay for the long haul.”
The survey shows that while about 80 percent of employees attached great importance to their mental health, nearly 33 percent of businesses did not offer any support in this aspect.
International SOS Vietnam has said that employers should carry out an internal surveys to identify if mental health is a burning issue before looking at specific plans to support their employees./.