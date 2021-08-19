Society Vietjet Air flight transports relief goods from Germany to HCM City A Vietjet Air flight carrying 10 tonnes of relief goods worth 616,100 EUR (720,000 USD), donated by German friends and Vietnamese people living in the country, is scheduled to depart from Hamburg for Ho Chi Minh City on August 19.

Society PM asks for people's further engagement in COVID-19 fight Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 18 asked the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission, the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee and relevant organisations to continue to raise awareness of pandemic prevention and control among their members and the people as well as their responsibility in the COVID-19 fight.

Society Unitel helps Nguyen Du bilingual school improve quality Star Telecom (Unitel), a joint venture between Viettel Global and Lao Asia Telecom in Laos, presented an aid package worth over 48,000 USD to Lao – Vietnam Nguyen Du Bilingual School in Vientiane on August 18.